Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:39 PM
No previous govt did what Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 354

CHATTOGRAM, June 4: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said no previous government had done what Awami League (AL) government led by Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam and Islamic scholars (alem-ulama).
"There was a hundred-year demand of alem-ulama to establish an independent Islamic Arabic University. But no Arabic university was established during the British period and even in Pakistan period," he said.
In Bangladesh, BNP, along with Jamaat-e-Islami, was in power while Maulana Mannan was made religious minister during the Ershad regime, but Islamic university was not established, Hasan, also ruling Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said, adding that the AL government has established the Islamic Arabic University under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The minister made the remarks while exchanging views with madrasha teachers and ulama at Ranguniya upazila auditorium in the district.     -BSS


