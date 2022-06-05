

First meeting of JWG raises hope



However, it was the first meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) under the auspices of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the employment of workers signed in December 2021 between the two countries.



It goes without saying that remittance plays a vital role in Bangladesh economy, keeping the balance of foreign exchange. Bangladesh is the 8th largest remittance recipient country in the world. In 2021 the country received a total of 23 billion US dollar which was 21.7 billion in 2020. Because of the remittance inflow Bangladesh have a big foreign currency reserve, facilitating foreign trade. In addition to that, the families of expat labour use the money in education, healthcare, housing, business, agriculture and many other productive sectors. Therefore, remittance is also a source of capital that further boosts productivity and country's economy.



Though the Middle Eastern countries are the main destination of Bangladesh expat labours, Malaysia is one of the popular destinations. Because of its location the weather easily fits to Bangladesh expat workers. In addition to that, the country import lots of unskilled and semi skilled workers, where most of our expat workers are unskilled. Undoubtedly, a sound labour migration policy can boost both countries' economy. Unfortunately, there are so many hassles that Bangladesh cannot fully untap the opportunities in Malaysia labour market.



In order to smoothen the labour migration process, ensure labour rights and wellbeing of labours the two countries have signed the MoU in December 2021, which is a crucial move by the governments.



The Malaysian representative said that Bangladesh could earn $45 billion in next five years with more than 500,000 expatriate workers in Malaysia. He also said the demand for Bangladeshi workers is not as high as it used to be since some sectors have turned to other nationalities for their manpower needs. In addition to that, Bangladesh export primarily unskilled labourers those are poorly paid.



