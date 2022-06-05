Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prohibited piranha sold in Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 344

Dear Sir
The government of Bangladesh has banned the production, marketing, and sale of Piranha fish, due to its monstrous nature. The government has completely banned piranha fish farming, production, fry production, breeding, market selling, and purchase from the market since February 2008. Since June 2014, the import, display, and marketing of African catfish have also been banned.

Violation of this law is punishable by two years' imprisonment and a fine of Tk. 5 lakh or both. Piranha, a banned fish in many countries including Bangladesh, is being widely sold in different areas of Thakurgaon. The fish is being widely sold in Thakurgaon,especially in Thakurgaon Road Railway crossing Gate. Piranhas are so deadly to human health that many countries imprison and fine those who farm and market these fish. Government should take proper measures against its local production.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prohibited piranha sold in Thakurgaon
Ways to reduce pollution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Deputy Foreign Minister His Excellency Kreshnik Ahmeti
Set boundaries with toxic relatives
Volatile forex market: Challenges for economic stability
Bring bad bikers to book
Time for humankind to start healing the planet
Improving Iran-Saudi relations important for peace in Middle East


Latest News
Inflationary pressure hurts low-income families, survey finds
World Environment Day observed in Rangamati
Ctg depot fire death toll rises to 49
Gas price for double burners fixed at Tk 1,080
Death toll from Ctg chemical container depot fire rises to 43
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur
World Environment Day observed in Sirajganj
4 burn victims admitted to Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
Youth electrocuted in Noakhali
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Nadal reaches French Open final after Zverev forced to retire with injury
Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict, AU head tells Putin
Putin made 'historic' error by invading Ukraine: Macron
Germany train derailment kills 4, injures 30
Women contributing in economy thru e-commerce
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Putin proposes options for grain exports from Ukraine
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft