Prohibited piranha sold in Thakurgaon

Dear Sir

The government of Bangladesh has banned the production, marketing, and sale of Piranha fish, due to its monstrous nature. The government has completely banned piranha fish farming, production, fry production, breeding, market selling, and purchase from the market since February 2008. Since June 2014, the import, display, and marketing of African catfish have also been banned.



Violation of this law is punishable by two years' imprisonment and a fine of Tk. 5 lakh or both. Piranha, a banned fish in many countries including Bangladesh, is being widely sold in different areas of Thakurgaon. The fish is being widely sold in Thakurgaon,especially in Thakurgaon Road Railway crossing Gate. Piranhas are so deadly to human health that many countries imprison and fine those who farm and market these fish. Government should take proper measures against its local production.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)