

Ways to reduce pollution



First held in 1973, World Environment Day is described as 'a global platform for inspiring positive change' led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).



Each year, World Environment Day is hosted by a different country where the official celebrations take place. The host country for 2022 is Sweden.The theme of the day is 'Only One Earth', with the focus on 'Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature'.



It is a matter of great concern that, environmental pollution is one of the major problems that we have been facing globally. Because of the significant amount of emission of the pollutants, the quality of air, water and soil has degraded and it turns into a major environmental problem, mainly for the developing country like Bangladesh.



The adverse effects of air, water and soil pollution on public health are wide-ranging. Consequently, various complex and novel diseases are appearing, leading to health hazards, adverse effect on ecosystem and wildlife.



Notably, saving our environment frompollution is one of our major responsibilities and a natural way of caring for self as well as our next generations. There are several practical ways those could be implemented in our daily life to reduce pollution.



Firstly, using public transport instead of car is a sure short way of contributing to less air pollution as it provides with lowrelease of gas, fuel and energy.



As transporting the food across various parts of the country would lead to consumption of considerable fuel, we can minimize the consumption of excessive fuel by choosing food products that have been grown locally and naturally using viable methods. This will help to reduce air pollution.



Secondly, using energy saving fluorescent lights could help the environment.We should make the habitto switch off the lights and other electrical appliances when not in use. Moreover,unplugging them when not in use would also help to save energy.

Thirdly, we should use eco-friendly chemicals and organic properties. It should be noted that, synthetic pesticides and fertilizers applied on farms degrade the soil and impacts the natural environment by polluting waterways.



Buying seasonal organic produce from local growers is not only better for the environment, it also encourages more farmers to grow organic further helping the cause of protecting ecosystems and wildlife.



Most importantly, we should avoid excess usage of water. Furthermore, we should avoid flushing medication to protect our environment.Medicines with high dosage when end up in the sanitation system, are very difficult to isolate from the water system and would cause an adverse effect on people who would consume this water.



A simple yet effective way to restore the natural environment is to plant trees. The practice of planting trees provides a lot of benefits to the environment and helps with the release of oxygen.



We must make our country greener through the planting of more trees and enough vegetation in order to provide a filter and sink for pollutants. At the same time, people should use green and recyclable materials in their daily lives.



Obviously, current levels of air pollution can be mitigated through adequate implementation of anti-pollution laws, phasing out old vehicles as well as use of diesel in automobiles, moving to cleaner fuel sources by shuttering all traditional brick kilns, afforestation, raising public awareness and protection of natural resources.



On the other hand, to get rid of river pollution, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for treatment of industrial waste and sewage treatment plant(STP) for sewage waste should be used.



All things considered, optimum use of our natural resources like water, energy sources, minerals, should be one of the top priorities. Eco-friendly habits like limited consumption of meat and related products, optimal usage of electricity, etc., will help to protect the ecosystem.



The use of local products in place of imported ones is a solution toward sustainability.



World Environment Day on June 05 is not only for one day but it is a must for everyone to take care of ourSustainableLiving in Harmony with Nature.

The writer is an independent researcher, working on environment and climate change.















