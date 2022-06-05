Set boundaries with toxic relatives

Toxic people can be defined as people who are emotionally and mentally unstable. These people are often a threat to the well-being of those around them. They can be a source of frustration, anger, and eventually even violence.



There is no such thing as a perfect family in today's world. Families are like a building. When you go into a building, you must make sure that the walls are strong enough so that other people do not get hurt or fall down their floors. Then, in the same manner, when you have to deal with someone, you must make sure that they do not destroy your life or your family's. They can do a lot of damage to the inside of your family. Assuming you want to defend your friends and family, you must ensure that you do not allow them to make trouble for themselves.



All in all, how would you distinguish poisonous individuals? What are their signs? The accompanying signs can recognize toxic individuals:



Manipulation: They are very deceptive and use deception to manipulate people into doing whatever they want them to do. They will utilize any means accessible to accomplish their objectives.



Toxicity: They have an extreme dislike of anything or anyone different from them, so they will try to isolate themselves from other people.



Abusive: They can make their partners uncomfortable by any means possible, including verbal abuse and putdowns.



Emotional: They will use the power of their mind to keep the other person in submission, whether it is physically, verbally, or mentally.



Religious: They will try to brainwash people into believing what they are saying and teach them how to believe it.



False: They will use deception to make you feel what they want you to feel or convince you of something that isn't true, no matter how.



Moreover, they'll leave a conversation unfinished, leave a discussion incomplete, utilize non-poisonous words with a harmful tone, and be there in your crisis time but to poke you, yet won't ever share your happiness, and They offer underhanded commendations.



Dealing with Toxic people among relatives can be difficult. You might feel like you need to sneak around them or walk on eggshells, but that's not healthy. The initial step is recognizing what is happening and that it's not OKAY. You need to set some boundaries for yourself and protect your emotional health. You don't have to tolerate abuse or put up with someone who makes you feel bad about yourself.



Family can be an extraordinary wellspring of help, but they can also be a great source of stress, especially when toxic people are in the mix. Toxic family members can make everyday activities feel like a battleground. They can make you feel guilty, crazy, and exhausted. They can cause you to feel like you're not adequate. Threatening or inflicting harm on yourself and your family is unhealthy. You may hate being alone, but it's better than being a victim of abuse.



We all have some people who are not suitable for us. We know that these people can be a nuisance and a problem, but we don't want to deal with them daily because they are not suitable for us. So, how do we handle them?



The first step in setting boundaries with toxic people is to identify them. Toxic people can be draining, manipulative, and destructive. They often make you feel like you can't do anything right. The next step is to understand why they are toxic. Toxic people often have low self-esteem and need to put others down to make themselves feel better. They also may have a hard time dealing with change or uncomfortable emotions.



Toxic people will often try to manipulate you into staying with them, or they may try to force you into going against your morals or values. They are often challenging to deal with because they will use excuses and personal attacks to make their demands. Their demands shouldn't be ignored but should be answered politely. Once you've identified and understood the toxic person, it's time to set boundaries.



It tends to be trying to define limits with somebody toxic, especially if that person is someone you care about. However, it's important to remember that you have a right to protect yourself from emotional harm. So,Be assertive & Don't feel guilty about it. Don't let yourself feel guilty for setting boundaries with someone toxic. It's not your responsibility to make them happy or to change them. You are just liable for your joy and prosperity.A healthy relationship requires that you set boundaries; play nice at all times. Don't let yourself feel guilty for setting boundaries with someone toxic. It's not your responsibility to make them happy or to change them. A healthy relationship requires that you set boundaries; play nice at all times.



No one is immune to toxic people. They can be found in every walk of life, profession, and relationship, and sometimes they can be our nearest and dearest. Family and friends can be the ones who know us the best, and In any case, they can likewise be the ones who hurt us the most. Toxic people can be draining, manipulative, and destructive. They often make you feel like you're not good enough and that you can never please them. It is challenging to deal with toxic people. We all have some relatives and friends who are always there to give us advice, but when we need to make a decision, they can't seem to help.



We should not be afraid of toxic people. Instead of treating them as enemies or running away from them, we should learn how to deal with them and treat them as friends. If we treat each other with kindness and love, toxic people will likely change. They will become decent ones who do not try to dominate us or hurt others, who respect others and help them out. We have all sorts of enemies in this world. The best way to deal with them is to be kind to them and build an understandable bond. We have to keep in mind that, Toxic relationships can be incredibly damaging, not just to our emotional state but also to our physical health.

