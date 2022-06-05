

Volatile forex market: Challenges for economic stability



Due to the crisis in the market Bangladesh Bank has already devalued the local currency against the greenback in an intension to surge up the supply and discourages the outflows. This attempt will benefit the exporters and foreign remitters as they get more money against their exports but increase the import cost which ultimately raises the inflation. Soaring up import bill payment due to international price hike as well as increase the demand following the improvement of the corona virus situation, on the other hand, comparative low export earnings and inflow of foreign remittance from wage earners creates trade deficit which is the main reason for dollar crisis.



During the period from July- 2021 to March-2022, import payments reached to $61.52 billion, which is 44 percent higher than the previous year while exports grew only 33 percent which was $36.61 billion. This inflicted the highest-ever trade deficit of $24.90 billion on Bangladesh during the period. To offset the pressure of current account Bangladesh Bank has already injected around 5 billion USD to the market, devalued the taka against the dollar, toughen some rules on import of luxury items and non-essential items but still the market stability is far reaching.



Rather, consequences of these, inflation rate of Bangladesh increased to 6.29% in April-2022. As Bangladesh is an import based country, so unfavourable exchange rate impacts on increasing inflation rate. Higher inflation lowers the living standard of the people. Again, there is a correlation among the exchange rate, inflation and interest rate. Higher exchange rate and higher inflation instigate the interest rate to rise further. Effect of all these jeopardize the balance of economy which will be the toughest situation for any economy.



Our worries started when the world sees the economic crisis in Sri Lanka arose from the dollar crisis and simultaneously dropping of foreign currency reserve in our country due to the same reason of dollar crisis. Though it's a matter of tension but our country is not in a position like Srilanka because the insider causes of crisis in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are not similar. But, it's time to be cautious because dollar crisis is now a global issue.



Dollar is gaining against almost all the currencies of world. So far exchange rate of Bangladesh is determined by the market based on the supply and demand of this major currency. But, recently Central Bank has intervened in the market by devaluing taka and very recently by setting uniform exchange rate across the countries for pulling the rein of inflation as well as stabilizing the volatility of exchange rate. Bangladesh Bank set Tk.89.95 for settling any import payment and 88.90 for foreign remittance.



But, a different scenario is observed in the Kerb market (informal forex market) where dollars are traded at a rate near about Tk.100 for per dollar. This difference will push the remitter to use Kerb market (Hundi) as they will get more benefit by sending money through outside of banking channel. On the other hand, there is a chance to enter the currency from the formal sector to informal sector to take the advantage of exchange gain.



This is how, central bank may loss the currency from their reserve. That's why, to increase the inflow of dollar further devaluing the taka based on the market demand will be beneficial for the economy in the long run. As the devolution of taka will increases the inflation so government can take other tools to offset the inflation like increasing repo rate to control money supply, expansion of social safety net & increasing sale of essential commodities through OMS (open Market sale) for assisting the lower income people.



Increasing interest rate for squeezing the money supply is another tool to control inflation. During the Covid period government of different countries disburse huge cash incentives to the different sectors, to the different group of people to mitigate the recession which resulting the bit of increase of inflation worldwide. Now, it is the time to reduce the money supply of the market to hedge the increasing inflation.



Bangladesh Bank has already toughened the terms for importing different luxury and non-essential goods. But, this is not sufficient to control the import. An increase in the interest rate for the post import finance of those goods will be another barrier and effective tool to control imports. Differentiate exchange rate may be introduced for different kinds of goods imported.



Higher exchange rate for luxury and non-essential items and lower exchange rate for essential, raw materials and capital machineries can be an effective tool to control import. In addition, personal consumption of luxury and non-essential goods can also be controlled by a significant increase of interest rate against personal loan. Increasing interest rate in such special cases will allow the Bank to increase the deposit rate conforming to inflation rate.



The embassy of Bangladesh in foreign countries can encourage the wage earners to use banking channel in sending money. Government can give special fund at a reduced rate to the banks for making payment of fuel and fertilizer which will reduce the pressure of Banks in making payment for importing fuel and fertilizer. Same fund may be raised for importing essentials for TCB to sale the product in open market in a reduce rate.



Promoting the local tourism and attracting the foreigners by ensuring the different supports can be another move to increase foreign remittance. To control the food inflation government should give head to the increasing the local production as well as arrange to import deficit food grains from the different sources by improving bi-lateral relationship.



It's a huge challenge for the government to control the situation. But prudential decision and effective monetary policy as well as controlled use of foreign currency may help to improve the situation and bring the stability in the economy.

Zia Uddin Mahmud is a Banker

and freelance writer









