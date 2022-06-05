Biden confirms 'possibility' of Saudi Arabia trip

WASHINGTON, June 4: US President Joe Biden confirmed Friday he was considering a trip to Saudi Arabia, which would be a stark reversal after he called for the kingdom to be made a pariah state.

The New York Times and other US media, quoting anonymous sources, have reported that Biden would go ahead with the long-rumored Saudi stop during an upcoming overseas tour.

The reported decision came shortly after Saudi Arabia addressed two of Biden's priorities by agreeing to a production hike in oil -- which could help tame rocketing US inflation -- and helping extend a truce in war-battered Yemen.

"I'm not sure whether I'm going," Biden said when asked about reports of an imminent visit. "There is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both the Israelis and some Arab countries at the time."

"Saudi Arabia would be included in that if I did go, but I have no direct plans at the moment," Biden told reporters.

CNN said that Biden would meet Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, 36-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was accused by US intelligence of ordering the 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The trip would reportedly happen around the time Biden travels to a NATO summit in Spain and Group of Seven summit in Germany later this month. -AFP