Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin made 'historic' error: Macron

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 358

PARIS, Junje 4: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had committed a "historic and fundamental error" by invading Ukraine and was now "isolated".
"I think, and I told him, that he made a historic and fundamental error for his people, for himself and for history," he said in an interview with French regional media.
"I think he has isolated himself," Macron said. "Isolating oneself is one thing, but being able to get out of it is a difficult path".
The French president repeated that Russia should not be "humiliated... so that the day the fighting stops we can pave a way out through diplomatic means." Macron also said he did not "rule out" a visit to Kyiv.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden confirms 'possibility' of Saudi Arabia trip
UN in 'complex' talks with Russia to unblock Ukraine ports
Pro-democracy activists take part in a vigil outside a train station
In Biden's America, even the babies are upset
Britain to hold star-studded party for queen's jubilee
Smoke billows during an ongoing fire at the Bhlaswa landfill
Putin made 'historic' error: Macron
OPEC+ agrees bigger output boost amid Russian isolation


Latest News
Inflationary pressure hurts low-income families, survey finds
World Environment Day observed in Rangamati
Ctg depot fire death toll rises to 49
Gas price for double burners fixed at Tk 1,080
Death toll from Ctg chemical container depot fire rises to 43
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur
World Environment Day observed in Sirajganj
4 burn victims admitted to Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
Youth electrocuted in Noakhali
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Nadal reaches French Open final after Zverev forced to retire with injury
Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict, AU head tells Putin
Putin made 'historic' error by invading Ukraine: Macron
Germany train derailment kills 4, injures 30
Women contributing in economy thru e-commerce
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Putin proposes options for grain exports from Ukraine
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft