UEFA apologises to fans over Champ League final chaos

LAUSANNE, JUNE 4: UEFA apologised to spectators for the first time on Friday for their "frightening and distressing" experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should go through such mayhem.

Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football's showpiece match between despite having genuine tickets, in chaotic scenes that saw the French police use tear gas at close range even against children.

"UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football.

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again," European football's governing body said in a statement.

Spanish giants Real Madrid beat England's Liverpool 1-0, but the match was completely overshadowed by the chaos outside the stadium.

Before the game, thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets had to wait for hours to enter the ground, with police using tear gas and pepper spray on the crowds.

Some Liverpool supporters said they feared being crushed after small openings were used to filter the queues.

Many fans from both sides also reported being assaulted and robbed outside the stadium after the match. The chaos sparked anger in Britain, political uproar in France a fortnight ahead of legislative elections, and raised questions about the French capital's capability to host the Olympics in 2024. -AFP