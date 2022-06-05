Video
Gauff has 'nothing to lose' against Swiatek in French Open final

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 326

PARIS, JUNE 4: Coco Gauff says she has "nothing to lose" in Saturday's French Open final against world number one Iga Swiatek, with her opponent on a 34-match winning streak and looking for a second Roland Garros title.
Teenage star Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 18 years ago and only graduated from high school while in Paris.
The 18-year-old has yet to drop a set in the tournament and showed few signs of nerves in her first major semi-final with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Martina Trevisan.
But she is the underdog against Poland's Swiatek, who will equal Venus Williams' record for the longest women's unbeaten run in the 21st century if she lifts the trophy.
"I think going in I have nothing to lose and she's definitely the favourite going into the match on paper," said American Gauff, who burst onto the scene by making the Wimbledon fourth round as a 15-year-old in 2019. "I'm just going to play free and play my best tennis. I think in a Grand Slam final anything can happen.    -AFP


