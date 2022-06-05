BFF committed to avail opportunity of FIFA window

Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said the BFF is more committed to avail any opportunity of FIFA windows for the national football team.

"Off course we have said it before that we are committed to avail any opportunity of FIFA windows for the national team whether it may be at home and abroad... After the June, there will be at least two more windows. If the SAFF Championship will be held in this two windows, then off course the national team will participate in the Championship... If some reason, the SAFF Championship is not held, then we'll participate the available windows weather it may be at home and abroad," Shohag said.

The BFF general secretary said as it least two matches can be played in the FIFA window, so there will be no shortage of our effort, off course we'll do it.

Asked if Bangabandhu International Gold Cup football will be held this year, Shohag said they would give a clear message in this regards later as the BFF is now only concentrating Bangladesh's next three matches in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, FIFA World Cup Trophy will arrive in Dhaka on June 8 on a two-day visit. A special chartered flight carrying the trophy is expected to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10.30 am to 11 am.

A cultural programme will be held on the same day afternoon at the Army Stadium where the trophy will be displayed to the public, the BFF general secretary added. -BSS















