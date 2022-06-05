Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF committed to avail opportunity of FIFA window

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 323

Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said the BFF is more committed to avail any opportunity of FIFA windows for the national football team.
"Off course we have said it before that we are committed to avail any opportunity of FIFA windows for the national team whether it may be at home and abroad... After the June, there will be at least two more windows. If the SAFF Championship will be held in this two windows, then off course the national team will participate in the Championship... If some reason, the SAFF Championship is not held, then we'll participate the available windows weather it may be at home and abroad," Shohag said.
The BFF general secretary said as it least two matches can be played in the FIFA window, so there will be no shortage of our effort, off course we'll do it.
Asked if Bangabandhu International Gold Cup football will be held this year, Shohag said they would give a clear message in this regards later as the BFF is now only concentrating Bangladesh's next three matches in Malaysia.
Meanwhile, FIFA World Cup Trophy will arrive in Dhaka on June 8 on a two-day visit. A special chartered flight carrying the trophy is expected to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10.30 am to 11 am.
A cultural programme will be held on the same day afternoon at the Army Stadium where the trophy will be displayed to the public, the BFF general secretary added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA apologises to fans over Champ League final chaos
The bad and the ugly side of French football
Gauff has 'nothing to lose' against Swiatek in French Open final
Ukraine aim to complete World Cup dream in Wales
Denmark recover from Benzema strike to beat France in Nations League
Nadal aims to be French Open's oldest champion against pupil Ruud
BFF committed to avail opportunity of FIFA window
Mahfujur, Rashid retain Usha KC seating


Latest News
Inflationary pressure hurts low-income families, survey finds
World Environment Day observed in Rangamati
Ctg depot fire death toll rises to 49
Gas price for double burners fixed at Tk 1,080
Death toll from Ctg chemical container depot fire rises to 43
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur
World Environment Day observed in Sirajganj
4 burn victims admitted to Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
Youth electrocuted in Noakhali
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Nadal reaches French Open final after Zverev forced to retire with injury
Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict, AU head tells Putin
Putin made 'historic' error by invading Ukraine: Macron
Germany train derailment kills 4, injures 30
Women contributing in economy thru e-commerce
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Putin proposes options for grain exports from Ukraine
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft