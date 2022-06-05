Mahfujur, Rashid retain Usha KC seating

Usha Krira Chakra recently formed its new executive committee for next four years.

Industrialist and sportsperson Mahfujur Rahman Khan re-elected as the president while the possessor of the club Abdur Rashid Shikder hang on to the chair of the Secretary post. Nurujjaman Swapon, Rehanul Karim Bablu, Md. Nader Hossain, Tareq A Adel, Abu Shamim Mohammad Arif Khan are the vice-presidents whereas Shafayat Hossain Dalim and Golam Rosul are the joint secretaries of the new committee in which Faisal Shikder elected as the treasurer with Shakhawat Alam Chapal as deputy-treasurer. Mir Ajimul Karim Ajim is the organising secretary and Mustafizur Rahman Jonet is the deputy organising secretary. Rafiqul Islam Kamal and Wajid Hossain holds the positions of sports secretary and deputy sports secretary respectively meanwhile Abdur Rauf Khan Swapon and Lavlu Gain are the secretary and deputy secretary of social welfare affairs. ABM Salahuddin is the culture and literary secretary as Mahabub Alam Roni named his deputy. Moajjem Hossain is the office secretary with Nomal Ahmed Jico as assistant is the deputy office secretary.

The new committee will lead the club for the years between 2022 and 2025.








