Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:36 PM
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Bangladesh begins practice in Kuala Lumpur

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 322
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team is in Malaysia to play in the group stage of the qualification round of the 2023 Asian Cup. Ahead of the matches, the boys and the coaching staff became busy taking necessary preparation after reaching the Malaysian capital.
Turkmenistan, Bahrain, and the host Malaysia are the opponents of Bangladesh in group-E. the boys will face Bahrain in their first match of the group stage on Wednesday at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.
So, there are only a few days left before the first match and no time to waste.
On Saturday, Bangladesh boys had a team meeting, gymnasium, and swimming sessions at the hotel. In the afternoon from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, the boys had a practice session at Shah Alam Mini Stadium.
Bangladesh national football tam's Spanish head coach Javier Fernndez Cabrera said,
"Today we had the practice session in Kuala Lumpur. We have divided the team into two groups. One group is formed with those players who have played against Indonesia for more than 60 minutes. They are in a recovery session. The rest of the players including Shufil who just came here yesterday are in the other group. They began the training session. It has been quite an intensive session today. Shufil had stiffness because of the trip. But he had been in the gymnasium today morning and he completed the training session with the rest of the group. He is already one of the team."
The team officials reported that the team had no injury problem. They also informed the media that the boys will practice for one and a half hours today (Sunday) in the afternoon.







« PreviousNext »

