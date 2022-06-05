Video
36th Banani Club National Snooker Championship 2022 concludes

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 343
Sports Desk

Mohammad Al Amin from Q and U Billiard became the champion of the 36th edition of the National Snooker Championship-2022 beating Asif Imran from Rack and Break Billiard Center by 6-2 frame. On June 3, the final event took place at the Rubel Aziz Billiard Room, Banani Club Limited in the capital.   
The prize-giving ceremony took place in Banani Club's Banquet Hall on Friday night. On June 03, the championship competition, which is sponsored by City Bank Ltd and American Express and organised by Banani Club Limited and the Bangladesh Billiards and Snooker Federation (BBSF), began.
As the chief guest at the prize-giving ceremony, Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, MP, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Youth and Sports, handed over prizes to the champions and runners-up.
At the award-giving event, Rubel Aziz, President of Banani Club Limited, and Muhammad Abdullah, President of Bangladesh Billiards and Snooker Federation (BBSF), as well as members of the tournament committee, were present.
Rubel Aziz, President Banani Club Limited, said during the prize-giving ceremony, "Since its inception, Banani Club has been subsidizing many sporting activities with tremendous success. This year's tournament has already added a feather to the club's crown, and we've effectively organized it"
"My sincere appreciation to the management of Banani club ltd for organizing the championship this year," stated Bangladesh Billiards and Snooker Federation (BBSF) president Muhammad Abdullah. I'd like to thank the sponsors as well as the members of the Banani club for their help in putting on such a terrific event."
BDT 5,00,000.00 and BDT 2,50,000 were awarded to the winners and runners-up, respectively. BDT 1,00,000.00 was also awarded to the tournament's highest breaker.
This year's championship had 21 teams from across the country, with a total of 143 participants.
Participating clubs were Dhaka Club Limited, Gulshan Club Limited, Uttara Club Limited, Banani Club Limited, Dhaka's California Pool and Snooker Club, Bangladesh Billiard Center Limited, CTG Club Limited, Narayanganj Club Limited, Dhaka's Breakers Pool and Snooker, Dhaka's Q and U Billiard, Dhaka's Rack and Break Billiard Center, Cumilla Club, Comilla City Club, Sylhet IT and Billiard Zone, Bangladesh Cue Sports, catholic club ctg, Golden break billiard, house of billiard, Sportex, Time pass 2.







