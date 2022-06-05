Video
Sunday, 5 June, 2022
Sports

Kapil Dev to attend Sunil Gavaskar's 50th Anniversary of Test debut

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 351
BIPIN DANI

Sunil Gavaskar, who made his Test debut against the West Indies team at Port of Spain, Trinidad on March 6, 1971 could not celebrate its 50th anniversary last year because of Covid-19 pandemic, however, his well-wishers and friends in the USA have decided to felicitate him next month.
"Our preparation for the said event is on track and slated for July 30, 2022", PK Guha, one of the key organisers, who is well known in cricket circles in India and USA, said over the telephone from the USA.
Interestingly, Guha, the former player, who now resides in the USA for years but travels around the world to attend cricket events, is in touch with the cricket fraternity in India including several current and former stars.
"The great news is that Kapil has finally agreed to attend the event. The others: Sunil himself, Clive Llyod, Vishwanath and Farokh Engineer are confirmed to attend", he said.
"Our efforts are also to invite Vivian Richards for this function", he further added.
The event will be held in Farmington Hills, a suburb city of Detroit. The event is presented by PAD Associate and Title sponsor is Varchas Bourbon & V2 Soft.


