T20 will be focus in West Indies ahead of WC, says Siddons



Bangladesh batting coach James Siddons speaks to the media on Saturday. photo:: screenshot

"The T20 World Cup is coming up," Siddons told journalists at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Saturday." We are just back to T20 cricket. We wanna do much better in the World Cup coming up in Australia. So, that will be a big focus".

Shakib Al Hasan named new Bangladesh Test captain after Mominul's quit. Siddons find couple of affirmative aspects in BCB's this move. He said, "I think, there are two positives".

"Shakib is a very good captain and a very good thinker of the game. He's also a consistent performer. He always does good job as captain, everyone follows him. So, he'd be a good leader," he explained.

Comparing to Mominul, Shakib is better as captain thinks Siddons. He said, "Shakib done it before, he got the trust of the players behind him but Mominul didn't".

"So, it'll be fantastic to back him in charge and Mominul can play well cricket," he claimed.

Bangladesh had been very shaky in Test crickets especially in batting order. The Australia origin maestro revealed the major areas of such fiasco. In this regard he said, "A form of threat is the new ball. We can't get better in new ball batting. For Test in West Indies, a big focus will be new ball batting".

Bangladesh lost top five batters to score 24 runs in Dhaka Test last month while top four batters got out for 23 in the following innings. Siddons thinks that this is an unaffordable problem for the team.

"We need to stop five for 20, four for 20, we can't afford to them. That sort of thing we can't recover from. That's the probable problem for a long time," Siddons explained.

Regarding middle order collapse he still wants to wait for getting Mominul and Shanto's form back. "Mominul back in form will be a great. Shanto, I know, is a good player. You need to trust me on that he is a very good player. We need to get back him in form," he clarified.

Mushfiqur Rahim, the leading Bangladesh scorer against Sri Lanka during just late home series, opted away from the upcoming West Indies tour for Hajj pilgrimage. It must be a great challenge for Bangladesh. Siddons however, is hopeful about Yasir Ali Rabbi as Mushi's replacement in the playing eleven.

"I know the person is coming is not Mushfiq. Rabbi is the person who had played quite well in South Africa and Test match in New Zealand. So, he gets another opportunity," he told.

A bunch of Bangladesh players are going to depart home today for West Indies and the 2nd lot of players will fly tomorrow followed by the 3rd and the final troop on May 7. This is because a single flight for players couldn't be managed. The Tigers will play two Test matches, three ODIs and as many T20i matches in and against West Indies.













