Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:35 PM
Widow hacked to death allegedly by brother-in-law

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 305
Staff Correspondent

A widowed woman was hacked to death by his brother-in-law in city's West Jurain area on Saturday morning. Deceased Nazma Begum, 32, was the wife of late Abul Hossain. Nazma's youngest brother-in-law Nasir Hossain said, "My elder brother Abul Hossain died several days ago. Since then, my sister-in-law Nazma has lived alone at our house."
"My immediate elder brother Abul Kalam Sentu entered Nazma's room this morning and hacked her indiscriminately over family dispute. While I tried to save her, Sentu also stabbed me with the knife," Nasir Hossain added.



