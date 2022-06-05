13 new dengue patients

Thirteen more patients hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 411 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 342 patients returned home after recovery. None of them died due to dengue this year. The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 70. Of them, 68 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while two are receiving it outside the capital.









