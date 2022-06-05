Video
Road, train accidents kill 5 in two dists

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and several others injured as a train rammed a vehicle at Narsingdi and in a head-on collision between two vehicles at Gazipur on Saturday.
Our Narsingdi Correspondent reports three human hauler passengers were killed and two others injured after a train rammed the vehicle at a level crossing at Narsingdi's Raipura on Saturday. The deceased could not be identified yet.
The accident occurred at a rail crossing near Amirganj Rail Station around 10:00am, said Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost chief SI Jahedi Hassan.
A Dhaka-bound 'Jayantika Express' smashed the four-wheeler at the level crossing, leaving two passengers dead on the spot and three others injured. Another victim died after they were taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.
Our Gazipur Correspondent adds two people were killed in a collision between a bus and a pickup van at Kapasia in Gazipur. The accident took place around 6:30am on Saturday at Sallarbari junction on Rajendrapur-Tok Road.
The deceased were identified as pickup van driver Jinnat, the son of Jhinuk Miah of Haybatnagar village; and passenger Delwar Hossain, son of A Jalil Miah of Satarpur village of Kishoreganj Sadar police station.  Kapasia Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Alamgir Hossain confirmed the matter.
He said a Dhaka-bound bus of Ananya Paribahan collided with a pickup van heading towards Kishoreganj at the Sallarbari junction on the Rajendrapur-Tok road around 6:30am. On information, police rushed to the spot and took the injured to Kapasia Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared pickup van driver Jinnat dead.
Another seriously injured pickup van passenger Delwar Hossain was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for better treatment. He later died on the way to Bangladesh Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. Three passengers of the bus were injured in the incident. They have given first aid and released.


