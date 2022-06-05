Video
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a prayer session organised by the Hindhu, Buddist and Christian Welfare Trust on the premises of Dhakeshwari Temple in the city marking the 41st death anniversary of the BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the current Awami League the government has failed to protect the rights of the country's minority communities.
"This government always tries to speak out against communalismbut unfortunately attacks have been made on the members of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities and their lands and homes during its rule," he said.
Speaking at a prayer programme at Dhakeswari National Temple, the BNP leader said the government could not ensure the security of the minority communities and prevent attacks on them.
He said the USA in its report on 'International Religious Freedom' has clearly stated that the Awami League government has failed to protect the rights of the minority communities in Bangladesh. "This is the reality."
The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Kalyan Front arranged the programme, marking BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's birth anniversary and paying tribute in memory of the organisation's convener Gautam Chakraborty who died recently.
Mirza Fakhrul said there is no democracy in the country while people have lost all democratic rights.
He said their party has been trying to unite the country's 17 crore people to restore democracy, human rights, and peace in the country and uproot all the seeds of communalism.
The BNP leader also said they want to truly establish that Bangladesh the nation dreamt of in 1971.
"So, we have to continue our struggle for the restoration of democracy. We pray that democracy, the truth and beauty be established in our country," he said.
Criticising the government for resorting to repressive acts, Fakhrul said BNP Chairperson Khaleda has been kept under house arrest out of political vengeance.
He also said their party's around 600 leaders and activists were made disappeared while over 1,000 others were killed and 35 lakh opposition leaders and activists have been implicated in 'false' cases.      -UNB


