RAB nabs 11 alleged robbers from Savar

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested 11 robbers from Boliyarpur area of Savar in Dhaka, while they were preparing to stage a robbery.

The arrested are Md Shamim aka Sabdul, Md Anisur Rahman aka Thanda, Md Salauddin, Md Ikhtiyar Uddin, Md Saiful Islam, Md Jahangir Sarkar, Md Sajib Islam, Md Jiban Sarkar, Swapan Chandra Roy, Md Minhazur Islam, and Madhav Chandra Sarkar, On the basis of a tip-off, RAB members conducted an operation in Boliyarpur area around 1:00am and arrested the robbers while they were preparing for a robbery, said ASP Imran Khan, Assistant Director, Legal and Media Wing of the RAB Headquarters.

RAB personnel seized different tools used in robbery from the arrested persons which include a foreign made gun, a pipe gun, two one-shooter gun, six rounds of ammunition, a magazine, two machetes, three iron rods, three axes, two knives, cutting tools, 11 hacksaw blades, two laser lights and a hammer.

During the interrogation, the arrested said that they have been planning to rob a battery factory in Savar. They also said that they have long been involved in robbery in houses, shops, warehouses, even passengers on buses and freight trucks.











