Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:35 PM
RMG workers protest price hike of essentials, block Mirpur road

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 310
Staff Correspondent

Workers of several garment manufacturing units have blocked the road in the city's Mirpur area to protest against the price hike of daily essentials.
The demonstration started at Mirpur-13 around 11:00am on Saturday. Thousands of workers from adjacent garment factories joined the protest in the area. The protesters said that wages must be raised or the prices of all necessities must be reduced.
"An egg costs Tk 15 now, but the factory owners are not raising the pay, I don't know what to do," said Saroj, a garment worker in Mirpur.
The workers from several apparel factories launched the protest at Mirpur-13 around 11:00am on Saturday.
Thousands of workers from Apex, MBM Garments Ltd, Saroj, VISION, IDS Group, Kolka, Jokky and Dmox took to the street, halting vehicles on both sides of the road. The protest continued in the area. The protesters later moved to Mirpur Circle 10, halting traffic in the entire Mirpur area.
Workers had previously staged a protest on Thursday, making the same demands, said Faysal, a worker of the Kolka Apparel Factory in Mirpur.
"A swing helper gets a monthly wage of Tk 8,000. How can a person survive a month with that little money?" he asked.
Kafrul Police Station Inspector Kamrul Islam said law enforcers dispersed the protestrs from the road to avoid traffic jam.


