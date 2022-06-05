Video
Sunday, 5 June, 2022
Tea now country’s cash crop: Minister

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government is providing assistance in all the areas including innovation of new varieties of tea, increasing production, auction and marketing. We want to export tea by increasing the production of tea and meeting the demand of the country. Tea is intertwined with our lives. The people of the country are now accustomed to drinking tea. People now drink tea regularly.
He was speaking as chief guest at the '2nd National Tea Day-2022' celebrations organized by the Commerce Ministry and Bangladesh Tea Board at Osmani Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.
Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed was present on the occasion as special guest. The theme of this year's National Tea Day is 'Tea Day Resolution, Prosperous Tea Industry'.
Commerce Minister said steps have been taken to export tea abroad after meeting the country's demand. Tea is our potential export industry. Due to the improved quality of tea in Bangladesh, there is a lot of demand in the world market. Tea production in the country is increasing, at the same time domestic demand is increasing. That is why it is not possible to export tea as expected.
In 2009 tea production in the country was 60 million kg, in 2021 it has increased to 97.51 million kg. Even then it is not possible to export much. If it was not possible to increase the production of tea, we would have to import tea from abroad to meet the demand of the people of our country.
In 2021, 14.55 million kg of tea was produced there. Tea is now being produced in Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts of the northern region. This tea is being produced in many fallow lands.
Today, if tea was not produced in the northern part of the country, tea had to be imported from abroad. We need to increase the production of tea. The government is providing necessary assistance for this.
People have become economically strong, purchasing power has increased, resulting in increasing demand for tea. The lives of people involved in the tea industry have also changed. Their quality of life has also improved. Everyone involved in the tea industry needs to come forward to increase tea production and increase exports.
Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment said, "Tea is our important cash crop." At one time our tea was in the second place in terms of exports. The defeated power during our great Liberation War caused huge losses to the tea industry.
Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh, FBBCI President Jasim Uddin, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh President Omar Hannan, President of Bangladesh Tea Parliament M Shah Alam and Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Board Maj Gen Md Ashraful Islam were present on the occasion.  


