Army Captain Kaniz promoted to Major



Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed adorning Capt Kaniz Fatima with the Major rank badge in presence of all the formation commanders at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday. photo : ISPR

Army Chief, Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, on Saturday in presence of the formation commanders, elevated Capt Kaniz Fatema to the title at a gala at Dhaka Cantonment Army Multipurpose Complex.

Kaniz Fatema's spine broke due to the accident, according to a press release issued by ISPR.

However, Kaniz Fatema, who joined the army in 2011, was determined to serve the country even after the accident.

Bangladesh Army had awarded her commission with the 69 BMA long-course under special consideration for her indomitable spirit in 2013, adds the release.

Following that tragic incident, it became impossible for her to continue with regular army activities. However, Capt Kaniz, a fearless woman, a born fighter, did not want to give up. She was adamant to work for Bangladesh's protection and decided not to fall prey to her adversities.

Being in a wheelchair, Kaniz-with her stubbornness, sheer mental strength and the help of colleagues-was able to carry out her army routines with utmost spontaneity.

Bangladesh Army believes that Kaniz's story and her achievements, despite all the hardships and setbacks, will inspire every woman as a shining example of hope and courage.











