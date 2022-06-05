FF Sobhan’s 11th death anniversary held

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, June 4: The 11th death anniversary of Bhasa Sainik and Freedom Fighter (FF) Dr. M. A Sobhan was observed in Gouripur Upazila on Friday.

He was an organizer of freedom fighting during the War of Liberation in 1971. He was commander of Gouripur Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad and president of Upazila Awami League (AL). The FF played a strong role during the mass movement in 1969 and in the historic election of 1970.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, separate programmes including visiting grave, Qur'an Khani, Milad Mahfil, and memorial discussion were organized by his family members, upazila AL, and Muktijuddha Sangsad.





