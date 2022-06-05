Workshop on PM’s 10 special initiatives held at Gouripur



A workshop on the Prime Minister's ten special initiatives going on in Gouripur Upazila Muktijoddha Complex in Mymensingh on Saturday. photo: observer

The workshop was organized in the conference hall of Upazila Muktijoddha Complex; it was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasan Maruf.

Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Enamul Haque addressed it as chief guest.

The ten special initiatives taken are: Rural Savings Bank, Education Assistance, Shelter, Women Empowerment, Electricity for All, Social Security Programme, Environmental Protection, Investment Development, Community Clinic and Child Development, and Digital Bangladesh.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Md Mofazzal Hossain Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bhumi Nikhat Ara, Acting President of Upazila Awami League (AL) Dr. Helal Uddin Ahmed, Acting General Secretary of Upazila AL Md Nurul Islam, Vice-Chairman of Upazila Parishad Salma Akhter Ruby, Journalist Anwar Hossain Shahin, Upazila Primary Education Officer Monica Parveen, Upazila Women's Affairs Officer Sultana Begum Akand, and Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Mozammel Hossain were present at the workshop.





