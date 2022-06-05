Four traders fined in Cumilla, Bagerhat

Separate mobile courts in two days fined four traders Tk 1.33 lakh on different charges in two districts- Cumilla and Bagerhat.

CUMILLA: A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined three traders Tk 33,000 in the town on Friday morning.

Sources concerned said the team led by Assistant Director of DNCRP in Cumilla Asadul Islam conducted the drive at M/S Mahbub Enterprise and M/S Dayal Enterprise, and fined them Tk 10,000 and Tk 8,000 respectively for selling rice at higher price while buying those at lower price and stock rice without stock license.

The team also fined M/S Hawk Products Bakery Tk 15,000 in the district town at around 10:30am for selling products to the consumers without mentioning price and weight.

The business establishments were fined Tk 33,000 for various irregularities and in the violation of the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009, Asadul Islam said.

BAGERHAT: A mobile court in the district on Thursday has fined the owner of a rice mill Tk 1 lakh for stockpiling rice violating the licensing conditions.

The mobile court led by Bagerhat Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muhammad Musabbirul Islam fined Barkat Rice Mills Tk 1 lakh after conducting a drive at BSCIC Industrial Estate in the district town in the afternoon.

Besides, the UNO gave various directives examining the documents of different rice mills and godowns situated in the town.

It is learnt that owner of Barkat Rice Mills did not sell any rice in retail market over the last three months though he produced rice. However, it could not be known how much rice was stockpiled in the godown.

Bagerhat Sadar UNO Musabbirul Islam said a group has suddenly started stockpiling to destabilise the local rice market.

"So, we have conducted drives at different auto rice mills in Bagerhat to keep the rice prices under control. No evidence of sending rice to retail market was found after conducting drive at Barkat Rice Mills owned by Madhu Dham at BSCIC Industrial Estate.

Because of it, the mill owner was fined Tk 1 lakh," he said.

He further said that such drives by the district administration would continue in the coming days.





