Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:34 PM
Four murdered in four districts

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Bogura, Sherpur, Mymensingh and Natore, in three days.
BOGURA: A young man was stabbed to death by miscreants in the district town on Friday evening.
Deceased Al Jamiul Boni, 22, was the son of Anisur Rahman Babu, a resident of Malatinagar area in the district town. He was a student of Department of Computer Science at Bogura Polytechnic Institute.
Police and local sources said Boni had an altercation with some people in front of Mohammad Ali Hospital in the afternoon.
As a sequel to it, a group of miscreants stabbed Boni in Bottala area in the evening, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Boni dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Selim Reza confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A woman was allegedly killed by her son in Nalitabari Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.
Deceased Nurbhanu, 55, wife of late Sirajul Islam, was a resident of Ward No. 8 Nijpara Moholla in Nalitabari Town.
Police and local sources said Nurbhanu along with her son Faruq Hossain, 35, lived in a house in the area. Faruq Hossain is a mentally-imbalanced man. He often beat up his mother.  
At dawn on Thursday, Faruq hacked Nurbhanu to death, and dumped her body in the Bhodai River.
Locals spotted the body of Nurbhanu floating in the river and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers arrested Faruq Hossain in this connection.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this connection.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and four others were injured in a clash in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 60, son of late Jafar Ali, a resident of Khandar Village under Achintyapur Union in the upazila.
The injured are: Momtaz Uddin alias Hira, 27, Raqibul Islam, 28, Sheikh Halim, 38, and Shahjahan, 30. Police and local sources said one Sabur Mia of Ward No. 4 and carpenter Abdur Rashid of Shahganj Gagla Mor had been at loggerheads over money.
Following this, supporters of them were locked in a clash at Shahganj Bazar on Thursday night, which left at least five persons including Sabur Mia's uncle Abul Kalam seriously injured.  
The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where Abul Kalam succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Gouripur PS OC Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.
NATORE: A youth was stabbed to death by miscreants on the over bridge of Natore Railway Station on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain, son of late Jalal Hossain, a resident of Chalk Boiddanathpur area in the district town.
The family members of the deceased said a youth called Rakib and took him to the over bridge of Natore Railway Station from home. One Russell Hossain alias Kata Russell stabbed Rakib with a sharp knife there.
Hearing his scream, locals rescued Rakib and rushed him Natore Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Natore Sadar PS OC Nasim Ahmed said killer Russell was the former husband of Rakib's wife.
However, police are trying to arrest Russell in this regard.


