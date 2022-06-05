Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

2 electrocuted in Jamalpur, Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondents

Two people including an elderly man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Chattogram, in two days.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Russel Mia, 23 son of Solaiman Hossain, a resident of Kandarpara Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rasel came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was switching on his irrigation pump after repairing it beside his home in the area.
He died on the spot.
CHATTOGRAM: An elderly man was electrocuted in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Dosto Mohammad, 65, a resident of Sreepur Kharandeep area.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Hasan Chowdhury said Dosto Mohammad came in contact with an electric wire at night while he was working in the house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Dosto Mohammad dead, the UP member added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Narayanganj City Unit of Juba League brought out a procession on the Bangabandhu Road
FF Sobhan’s 11th death anniversary held
Workshop on PM’s 10 special initiatives held at Gouripur
Four traders fined in Cumilla, Bagerhat
500 flood-hit families get relief items in Sylhet
Four murdered in four districts
2 electrocuted in Jamalpur, Chattogram
Three females ‘commit suicide’ in three districts


Latest News
World Environment Day observed in Rangamati
Ctg depot fire death toll rises to 49
Gas price for double burners fixed at Tk 1,080
Death toll from Ctg chemical container depot fire rises to 43
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur
World Environment Day observed in Sirajganj
4 burn victims admitted to Dhaka hospital
Child drowns in Chattogram
Most Read News
Youth electrocuted in Noakhali
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Nadal reaches French Open final after Zverev forced to retire with injury
Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict, AU head tells Putin
Putin made 'historic' error by invading Ukraine: Macron
Germany train derailment kills 4, injures 30
Women contributing in economy thru e-commerce
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Putin proposes options for grain exports from Ukraine
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft