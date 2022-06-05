2 electrocuted in Jamalpur, Chattogram

Two people including an elderly man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Chattogram, in two days.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Russel Mia, 23 son of Solaiman Hossain, a resident of Kandarpara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rasel came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was switching on his irrigation pump after repairing it beside his home in the area.

He died on the spot.

CHATTOGRAM: An elderly man was electrocuted in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Dosto Mohammad, 65, a resident of Sreepur Kharandeep area.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Hasan Chowdhury said Dosto Mohammad came in contact with an electric wire at night while he was working in the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Dosto Mohammad dead, the UP member added.







