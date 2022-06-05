Video
Sunday, 5 June, 2022
News

Three females ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondents

A schoolgirl and two housewives have allegedly been committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Laxmipur and Dinajpur, in four days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself out of huff with her mother in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Shrabanti Roy Khushi, 14, was the daughter of Santosh Chandra Roy, a resident of Nagdah Village under Fulbari Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Rabaitari Girls' High School in the area.
Police and local sources said Khushi's mother teased her as she did not awake early in the morning.
Following this, Khushi hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at around 6am.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Fulbari Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Fulbari PS Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tania, 25, wife of Rubel Mia, a resident of Udmara Village under Charababil Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Tania drank poison in the house at around 9 am.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police assumed that she might have committed suicide following a family feud.
Raipur PS OC Shipan Barua confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Sultana Begum, 22, wife of Saddam Hossain, a resident of Majhpara area under Abdulpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Sultana had an altercation with her mother-in-law Marzina Begum in the house in the evening over family issues.
As a sequel to it, Sultan hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 7pm.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
An unnatural death case was filed with Chirirbandar PS in this connection.
Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.


