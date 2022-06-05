Meghna devours 30,000 homesteads at Subarnachar in a decade



A view of the erosion by the Meghna River in Subarnachar Upazila. photo: observer

The helpless family members are now living an inhumane life after losing all their belongings to the river erosion.

Locals said no effective action has been taken despite repeated pledges to address the river erosion issue over the past few years.

They said shelter was not being provided due to the river erosion. If this erosion is not stopped soon, there is a possibility that large areas of Subarnachar and Swarnadwip will be lost in the riverbed in the future.

Former chairman of Charclark Union Parishad Sahab Uddin said the erosion of the Meghna River started in 2010. In the last 12 years, some eight square kilometres of area have been eroded, and the homesteads of about 30,000 families have been devoured by the river. Hundreds of families are still living under constant fear of erosion.

Subarnachar Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim said he has spoken to the officials concerned of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB).

"They have assured me of taking measures to prevent the river erosion. But no step has been taken so far. We demand immediate steps of the WDB to prevent the river erosion and save our lives," the upazila chairman added.









NOAKHALI, June 4: Some 30,000 families have lost their homesteads along with educational institutions, mosques, madrasas, haats-bazaars and cultivable lands due to severe erosion by the Meghna River in Subarnachar Upazila of the district over the last one decade.The helpless family members are now living an inhumane life after losing all their belongings to the river erosion.Locals said no effective action has been taken despite repeated pledges to address the river erosion issue over the past few years.They said shelter was not being provided due to the river erosion. If this erosion is not stopped soon, there is a possibility that large areas of Subarnachar and Swarnadwip will be lost in the riverbed in the future.Former chairman of Charclark Union Parishad Sahab Uddin said the erosion of the Meghna River started in 2010. In the last 12 years, some eight square kilometres of area have been eroded, and the homesteads of about 30,000 families have been devoured by the river. Hundreds of families are still living under constant fear of erosion.Subarnachar Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim said he has spoken to the officials concerned of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB)."They have assured me of taking measures to prevent the river erosion. But no step has been taken so far. We demand immediate steps of the WDB to prevent the river erosion and save our lives," the upazila chairman added.