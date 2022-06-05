IBTRA holds internship programme

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized closing ceremony of its 150th Internship Programme at IBTRA Auditorium recently, says a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the programme as chief guest.

S M Rabiul Hassan, Principal of IBTRA presided over the programme while K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Executive Vice President of the Bank addressed the welcome speech.

Mohammad Rokan Uddin, Executive Vice President of the Bank thanked the audience. A.K.M. Shahidul Haque Khandaker, Executive Vice President, Abdul Hamid Miah and Mohd. Anwar Hossain, Senior Vice Presidents of the Bank also attended the programme.

Students from different public and private universities participated the internship course.