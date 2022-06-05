Video
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:33 PM
IFIC Bank inaugurates training programme for entrepreneurs

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Desk

IFIC Bank Ltd has inaugurated a month-long intensive training program for entrepreneurs of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) under the Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) of Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) Project with the support of Bangladesh Bank recently. 

The training program has been arranged for ensuring inclusive growth of SMEs achieving vast employment creation and economic development of the country. IFIC Bank will provide loan facilities to the trained entrepreneurs for their business development.  
Presided over by IFIC Bank MD and CEO, Shah A Sarwar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Md. Jahidul Hoque attended the program as chief guest. 

Senior officials including Md. Arifuzzaman, Additional Director and CPC, SEIP, PIU, SMESPD; Mr. Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director and DCPC, PIU, SMESPD from Bangladesh Bank and Shah Md. Moinuddin, DMD and Chief Credit Officer; Nurul Hasnat, DMD and Head of Business; Mr. K A R M Mostafa Kamal, Head of HRMD;  A T M Raziur Rahman, Head of Branches and SME from IFIC Bank have attended the inaugural programme along with other officials of IFIC Bank.


