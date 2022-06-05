

IFIC Bank inaugurates training programme for entrepreneurs



The training program has been arranged for ensuring inclusive growth of SMEs achieving vast employment creation and economic development of the country. IFIC Bank will provide loan facilities to the trained entrepreneurs for their business development.

Presided over by IFIC Bank MD and CEO, Shah A Sarwar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Md. Jahidul Hoque attended the program as chief guest.



Senior officials including Md. Arifuzzaman, Additional Director and CPC, SEIP, PIU, SMESPD; Mr. Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director and DCPC, PIU, SMESPD from Bangladesh Bank and Shah Md. Moinuddin, DMD and Chief Credit Officer; Nurul Hasnat, DMD and Head of Business; Mr. K A R M Mostafa Kamal, Head of HRMD; A T M Raziur Rahman, Head of Branches and SME from IFIC Bank have attended the inaugural programme along with other officials of IFIC Bank.







