NRBC Bank approves 15pc dividend

The 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NRBC Bank Limited held on Thursday through digital platform. Parvez Tamal , Chairman of the Board of Directors presided over the meeting.

All Directors, Sponsors, a large number of Shareholders and External Auditor of the Bank attended the meeting on virtual platform.

Bank's Chairman S M Parvez Tamal presented the Annual Report 2021 of the Bank and Directors Report before Shareholders. It is worth mentioning that the Shareholders present in the AGM unanimously approved all agenda including 7.5pc stock and 7.5pc cash dividend for the year 2021.

According to the Audited Financial statement, NRBC Bank experienced tremendous growth in all financial parameters in 2021 amid Corona Virus pandemic situation and others global crisis.

Emphasis was given on disbursement of loans and advances in Islamic banking and microcredit besides, the conventional banking. As a result, the total loan disbursement has increased 40.17pc. The total loans disbursed at December 2021 is Tk 10 thousand 490 crore which was Tk 7 thousand 483 crore at the same time of last year.

Besides, the deposit collection has increased 27pc and Present deposit of the bank stands at Tk 12 thousand 82 crore . Bank's net profit after tax stood Tk 208 crore at the end of December 2021, during the same period in 2020, its net profit was Tk134 crore.

The consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the Bank rose to BDT 2.83 in 2021 from BDT 2.31 in 2020. The net asset value (NAV) per share on a consolidated basis at the end of December 2021 stood at BDT 16.25, compared to BDT 16.96 at the end of December 2020.

Bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Directors Mohammed Adnan Imam, A M Saidur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Abu Bakr Chowdhury, Loquit Ullah, Mohammed Nazim, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Independent Directors Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd), Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Raad Mozib Lalon, Phd, Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, AMD Kazi Md. Talha, DMD and CFO Harunur Rashid and Company Secretary Md. Reaz Uddin Asif attended the meeting.





