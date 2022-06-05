Budget session for FY'23 begins today

The budget session of the fiscal year 2022-23 begin today (Sunday) at the parliament. It is the 18th session of the parliament

Finance Minister AHM Musfataf Kamal is scheduled to present the budget for FY 2022-23 on June 9.

Following the two shortened budget in the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the session will run normally this time since the situation has almost returned to normal.

The admission of parliament officials and staff to the parliament will be easier this time. Media personnel will be allowed to enter and cover the parliament session in person.

President M Abdul Hamid on May 18, convened the session of the 18th parliament. The 17th session of the parliament was prorogued on April 9.







