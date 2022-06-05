

US firm brings affordable internet tech to BD

This breakthrough all-in-one solution economically provides a wireless network infrastructure which significantly increases coverage area and offers a new spectrum of digital accessibility and transformation to previously unconnected people, says a press release.

BITL and ARRA strongly believe that our all-in-one solution will assist in reaching the Government of Bangladesh's Vision 2041 along with making internet accessible to the entirety of Bangladesh's population by 2025.

This solution is ideal for use in tech-savvy and globally emerging Bangladesh in its journey towards 'Digital Bangladesh' as envisioned by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and her Advisor on Information and Communication Technology. Government data reflects the necessity for internet connectivity, especially for people and institutes in rural areas of Bangladesh.

ARRA's integrated network solution will immediately provide a scalable, future-proof, and 5G-ready expanded network coverage to Upazilas, Unions, and to other remote locations of the country, truly making Bangladesh a pioneer of digital economy.

Leveraging existing infrastructure and network capacity, ARRA has the capability to extend backhaul to large segments of the population, bringing connectivity to schools, communities, and rural segments as a whole.

BITL and ARRA are hosting presentation sessions to a number of companies, community leaders, and the military during the week of May 29 - June 2, 2022 and have invited a number of guests to a formal roll out of this state-of-the-art internet solution in Bangladesh.

ARRA Networks designs, develops and manufactures a range of hardware and software within the general area of decentralized systems. We are a US-based company, with a focus on rural broadband.

ARRA Networks Mission is to dramatically reduce the CAPEX and OPEX costs to enable cost effective Broadband Access for underserved urban, rural and Industrial IOT/Precision AG markets.







Business Information Technology Ltd. (BITL) has teamed with U.S. based ARRA Networks to introduce their new internet last-mile technology in Bangladesh.This breakthrough all-in-one solution economically provides a wireless network infrastructure which significantly increases coverage area and offers a new spectrum of digital accessibility and transformation to previously unconnected people, says a press release.BITL and ARRA strongly believe that our all-in-one solution will assist in reaching the Government of Bangladesh's Vision 2041 along with making internet accessible to the entirety of Bangladesh's population by 2025.This solution is ideal for use in tech-savvy and globally emerging Bangladesh in its journey towards 'Digital Bangladesh' as envisioned by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and her Advisor on Information and Communication Technology. Government data reflects the necessity for internet connectivity, especially for people and institutes in rural areas of Bangladesh.ARRA's integrated network solution will immediately provide a scalable, future-proof, and 5G-ready expanded network coverage to Upazilas, Unions, and to other remote locations of the country, truly making Bangladesh a pioneer of digital economy.Leveraging existing infrastructure and network capacity, ARRA has the capability to extend backhaul to large segments of the population, bringing connectivity to schools, communities, and rural segments as a whole.BITL and ARRA are hosting presentation sessions to a number of companies, community leaders, and the military during the week of May 29 - June 2, 2022 and have invited a number of guests to a formal roll out of this state-of-the-art internet solution in Bangladesh.ARRA Networks designs, develops and manufactures a range of hardware and software within the general area of decentralized systems. We are a US-based company, with a focus on rural broadband.ARRA Networks Mission is to dramatically reduce the CAPEX and OPEX costs to enable cost effective Broadband Access for underserved urban, rural and Industrial IOT/Precision AG markets.