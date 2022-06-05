Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US firm brings affordable internet tech to BD

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Business Correspondent

US firm brings affordable internet tech to BD

US firm brings affordable internet tech to BD

Business Information Technology Ltd. (BITL) has teamed with U.S. based ARRA Networks to introduce their new internet last-mile technology in Bangladesh.  
This breakthrough all-in-one solution economically provides a wireless network infrastructure which significantly increases coverage area and offers a new spectrum of digital accessibility and transformation to previously unconnected people, says a press release.
BITL and ARRA strongly believe that our all-in-one solution will assist in reaching the Government of Bangladesh's Vision 2041 along with making internet accessible to the entirety of Bangladesh's population by 2025.
This solution is ideal for use in tech-savvy and globally emerging Bangladesh in its journey towards 'Digital Bangladesh' as envisioned by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and her Advisor on Information and Communication Technology. Government data reflects the necessity for internet connectivity, especially for people and institutes in rural areas of Bangladesh.
ARRA's integrated network solution will immediately provide a scalable, future-proof, and 5G-ready expanded network coverage to Upazilas, Unions, and to other remote locations of the country, truly making Bangladesh a pioneer of digital economy.
Leveraging existing infrastructure and network capacity, ARRA has the capability to extend backhaul to large segments of the population, bringing connectivity to schools, communities, and rural segments as a whole.
BITL and ARRA are hosting presentation sessions to a number of companies, community leaders, and the military during the week of May 29 - June 2, 2022 and have invited a number of guests to a formal roll out of this state-of-the-art internet solution in Bangladesh.
ARRA Networks designs, develops and manufactures a range of hardware and software within the general area of decentralized systems. We are a US-based company, with a focus on rural broadband.
ARRA Networks Mission is to dramatically reduce the CAPEX and OPEX costs to enable cost effective Broadband Access for underserved urban, rural and Industrial IOT/Precision AG markets.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
IFIC Bank inaugurates training programme for entrepreneurs
NRBC Bank approves 15pc dividend
Tesla shares fall following report of possible layoffs
Budget session for FY'23 begins today
US firm brings affordable internet tech to BD
BD migrant wins nearly Tk 50 crore in UAE raffle draw
Walton sets up research center in South Korea


Latest News
World Environment Day observed in Rangamati
Ctg depot fire death toll rises to 49
Gas price for double burners fixed at Tk 1,080
Death toll from Ctg chemical container depot fire rises to 43
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur
World Environment Day observed in Sirajganj
4 burn victims admitted to Dhaka hospital
Child drowns in Chattogram
Most Read News
Youth electrocuted in Noakhali
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Nadal reaches French Open final after Zverev forced to retire with injury
Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict, AU head tells Putin
Putin made 'historic' error by invading Ukraine: Macron
Germany train derailment kills 4, injures 30
Women contributing in economy thru e-commerce
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Putin proposes options for grain exports from Ukraine
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft