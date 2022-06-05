Video
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:32 PM
BD migrant wins nearly Tk 50 crore in UAE raffle draw

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Correspondent

Arif Khan

Arif Khan

Sharjah-based Bangladeshi expat Arif Khan won Dh20 million (nearly Tk 50 crore) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's 'Mighty 20 Million' raffle draw held in the Capital.
Khan has been working in Sharjah for the past four years. He has been trying his luck for the past year or so and bought the winning ticket number 144481 on May 27 all by himself, reports Khaleej Times.
"I always used to purchase tickets alone. I was just trying my luck. I have never bought any other lottery ticket in my life. I was buying for the past year," the 36-year-old resident told Khaleej Times.
Asked if he knows how much the prize money will be Bangladeshi currency of Taka, he tried to calculate but then gave up.
 "I don't know. The fact that I have won Dh20 million is still sinking in. It's only in the last half-an-hour or so that I started hearing these digits: 'Dh20 million.'"
Khan hails from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka and runs a car maintenance shop in Sharjah. Currently he has got no immediate plans on what to do with the jackpot.
"I don't have any set plans. I saw the promotions of Big Ticket on the social media platforms and got interested. I have never tested my luck before. I worked in Saudi Arabia for 12 years. My business went down there. But now all is well."
Khan, a happy family man, wants to use the winning amount to help those in need.
"I have two children, my wife and my parents. My brother runs a shop here. We are a happy family. I hope this money can be used to help others. Money is the most dangerous thing in the world. So, I want to use it to help others and not let it change myself," he added.


