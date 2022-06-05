Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton sets up research center in South Korea

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Business Desk

Walton sets up research center in South Korea

Walton sets up research center in South Korea

Bangladeshi electronics and technology giant Walton has set up a Research and Innovation Center in South Korea. In this context, Walton signed an agreement with a reputed South Korean design house to jointly work on bringing groundbreaking changes in quality and design of electronics and technology products.
By setting up the research center in South Korea, Walton moved another step ahead in winning global market with Bangladesh made world-class products.
According to the authorities concerned, this initiative of Walton will bring a radical change in product quality and design. Though it will raise the cost of production, the Bangladeshi buyers will get the experience of using international standard, quality and designed products. Apart from, Walton products will gain more popularity in the global market.
As part of his global market expansion activities, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed visited South Korea recently. In his presence, the agreement was signed in the South Korea's capital Seoul on Thursday, June 2. Following the agreement's terms and conditions, neither side has disclosed the name of the Korean design house, says a press release.
The agreement signing ceremony was attended by, among others, Walton's Head of Supply Chain Mohasin Sarder, Head of Sourcing Aminul Islam and Head of Walton Refrigerator's R&I Center Tofail Ahmed.
Conforming to the changing global situation, Walton has been taking lots of bold and big initiatives aimed at delivering world class products with latest designs to the  Bangladeshi buyers and also grabbing the the global market.
The Bangladeshi electronics giant recently acquired the rights of more than 50-years old reputed three European electronics brands and its production plant, a trademark, patent, design and software license in 57 countries. Now, Walton set up a research and innovation center in South Korea and also joined hands with a reputed South Korean design house.
These initiatives of Walton will play an important role in the economic development of Bangladesh towards securing the status of a developed country by 2041. Moreover, these initiatives will also pave the way of achieving Walton's goal of becoming one of the top global brands by 2030.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
IFIC Bank inaugurates training programme for entrepreneurs
NRBC Bank approves 15pc dividend
Tesla shares fall following report of possible layoffs
Budget session for FY'23 begins today
US firm brings affordable internet tech to BD
BD migrant wins nearly Tk 50 crore in UAE raffle draw
Walton sets up research center in South Korea


Latest News
World Environment Day observed in Rangamati
Ctg depot fire death toll rises to 49
Gas price for double burners fixed at Tk 1,080
Death toll from Ctg chemical container depot fire rises to 43
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur
World Environment Day observed in Sirajganj
4 burn victims admitted to Dhaka hospital
Child drowns in Chattogram
Most Read News
Youth electrocuted in Noakhali
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Nadal reaches French Open final after Zverev forced to retire with injury
Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict, AU head tells Putin
Putin made 'historic' error by invading Ukraine: Macron
Germany train derailment kills 4, injures 30
Women contributing in economy thru e-commerce
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Putin proposes options for grain exports from Ukraine
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft