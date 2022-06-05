bKash, BSK expand book reading in Noakhali,  Chandpur

Video
Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

To nurture the habit of reading books among students, 'book reading programme'of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) and bKash has been expanded to Noakhali and Chandpur.
As part of this program, books have been distributed among the students of Harinarayanpur Union High  School, Maijdee Balika Bidyaniketan and M. A. Rashid High School in Noakhali and Gani Model High School, Gani Model High School in Chandpur, says a press release.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali Tamanna Mahmud and everest conqueror MA Muhit handed over the books among the students in the two districts as chief guests. Among others, General Manager of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Sayma Ahsan and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro joint director (Program) Mesbah Uddin Sumon were present at the events.
bKash is associated with the book reading program with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's book reading program since 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program.
Till now, more than 2 lakh books have been distributed all over the country including this year's 40,000 books. Currently 400 schools across the country are under this book reading program of BSK.
With the dream of fostering enlightened individuals, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been relentlessly conducting various programs for the school, college students across the country for 44 years. Countrywide enrichment program is the most noteworthy initiative of BSK. At present, around 2 Lakh students of 1,500 schools around the country are getting enlightened under this programme.


