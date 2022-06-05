Video
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:32 PM
MetLife's health app crosses over 150,000 downloads

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

Within a few months of its launch, MetLife's 360Heath mobile app has been downloaded by over 150,000 users making it one of the most useful and popular health and fitness apps in Bangladesh.
An array of unique features of 360Health are helping users live a healthier and more fulling life, says a press release.
Anyone can download the app for free from Google Play Store to access health awareness and disease prevention tools like BMI (Body Mass Index), COVID-19 symptom checker, individual health risk assessment, and the option to analyze one's financial priorities to find suitable financial protection solutions.
Based on specific insurance product subscription, MetLife customers can unlock exclusive features like free virtual doctor consultations, special discounts on diagnostic tests, and preferential access to specialists like Cardiologists, Psychologists, Nutritionists, Gynecologists, Gastrologists and General Surgeons.
Customers will also be able to use the App to order medicines and other important health management devices online. In addition, customers will be able to get their policy related information including policy status, policy maturity date and premium due date right from the app.
Commenting on the milestone of 150,000 downloads, MetLife's Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, commented, "360Health embodies our company's commitment to helping people in Bangladesh build a more confident future by increasing their health span, not just their lifespan. We are delighted to see that many users are living a healthier and more fulfilling life with 360Health app."


