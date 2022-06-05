Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Microsoft warns of forex hit, cuts forecast

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

June 4: Microsoft Corp on Thursday cut its fourth-quarter forecast for profit and revenue, making it the latest US company to warn of a hit from a stronger greenback and sending its shares down 3%.
A hawkish Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions have driven a 14% gain in the dollar against a basket of currencies over the last year, forcing companies such as Coca-Cola Co and Procter & Gamble to temper expectations for the rest of the year.
A stronger greenback typically eats into the profits of companies with sprawling international operations that convert foreign currency into dollars and has added to corporate worries over soaring inflation.
"Software companies including Microsoft have significant operations outside the US and I think Microsoft is being prudent here to get ahead of (market) expectations and be transparent around currency impacts," said Steve Koenig, managing director at SMBC Nikko Securities. Microsoft, which gets about half its revenue from outside the United States, lowered its revenue forecast for all three segments, including Windows products, cloud and personal computing.
The tech giant expects revenue for the quarter to be between $51.94 billion and $52.74 billion, down from its prior range of $52.40 billion to $53.20 billion.
It cut the profit view to between $2.24 and $2.32 per share from a prior expectation of between $2.28 and $2.35 per share.
Analysts are forecasting earnings of $2.33 per share on revenue of $52.87 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
The company in April forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, thanks to demand for its office software and cloud services as economies reopen and businesses shift to a hybrid model of allowing staff to alternatively work from the office and home.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
IFIC Bank inaugurates training programme for entrepreneurs
NRBC Bank approves 15pc dividend
Tesla shares fall following report of possible layoffs
Budget session for FY'23 begins today
US firm brings affordable internet tech to BD
BD migrant wins nearly Tk 50 crore in UAE raffle draw
Walton sets up research center in South Korea


Latest News
World Environment Day observed in Rangamati
Ctg depot fire death toll rises to 49
Gas price for double burners fixed at Tk 1,080
Death toll from Ctg chemical container depot fire rises to 43
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur
World Environment Day observed in Sirajganj
4 burn victims admitted to Dhaka hospital
Child drowns in Chattogram
Most Read News
Youth electrocuted in Noakhali
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Nadal reaches French Open final after Zverev forced to retire with injury
Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict, AU head tells Putin
Putin made 'historic' error by invading Ukraine: Macron
Germany train derailment kills 4, injures 30
Women contributing in economy thru e-commerce
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Putin proposes options for grain exports from Ukraine
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft