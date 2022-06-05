Zarin Daruwala opens StanChart’s Student File Centres



Standard Chartered India and South Asia Cluster CEO Zarin Daruwala (first row, centre, h), flanked by StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy (first row, left) and StanChart Retail Banking Country Head and Managing Director Sabbir Ahmed (first row left), inaugurating Student File Centre at the Gulshan Avenue Branch on May 22 last.

The Student File Centre at the Gulshan Avenue Branch was inaugurated by Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, India & South Asia, Standard Chartered on the May 22 last. Also present were Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StandChart and Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director and Country Head of Retail Banking, StanChart.

Students looking to study overseas can now avail one-stop solutions and free consultations at either location. Dedicated staff will help students and their families to navigate the formalities associated with opening and operating a Student File.

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, StandChart is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, StanCharthas provided banking services to people and companies to help foster greater success, wealth, job creation, and growth.

The number of students that choose to study abroad has increased significantly over the years. As an international bank, StandChart is proud to support the aspirations of the younger generation by providing tailor-made, comprehensive solutions for students and their parents/sponsors. These "Right Start" solutions include wire payments, international debit cards, credit cards, and other facilities.

Zarin Daruwala with a career spanning 31 years, Zarin has worked across a number of banking functions from wholesale banking, agri-finance, corporate finance, corporate planning to investment banking and credit.



