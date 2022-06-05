Video
Sunday, 5 June, 2022
Business

Mercantile Bank celebrates 23rd Anniversary

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd celebrates 23rd anniversary at its Head Office on Thursday. Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP inaugurated the programme by cutting cake. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the bank delivered the welcome speech, says a press release.
A.S.M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M. A. Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors; were present.
On the eve of 23rd Anniversary, all the divisions of head office got decorated and cut cake in a festive manner. At same time all the MBL branches and Sub-branches across the country cut cake and entertained the customers with sweets and snacks.
Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP stating Bank's progress in all variables, says that Mercantile Bank has been established as a sustainable, reliable and customer friendly bank by its tremendous effort over two decades. He urges to provide techno-based and customer friendly banking services to ensure corporate governance in the coming days.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, told that recovering classified loans will be the priority of the bank at this fiscal year. Agriculture and SME sector will be given preference regarding new loans whereas new Agent Banking outlets and Sub-branches will be opened across the country to ensure the access of the banking services to the unbanked people. Moreover, Digital Banking services will be more easier and smart with the innovative products in the coming days, MBL CEO added.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD and other senior officials of the Bank were also present in the ceremony.



