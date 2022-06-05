Jewellers’ gold sourcing more challenging in times of war

June 4: With Russian gold and diamonds off-limits due to the war in Ukraine, makers of luxury jewellery and watches are finding it more difficult to secure raw materials and address human rights issues in supply chains.

Russia is the world's biggest producer of natural diamonds, according to the World Diamond Council, and the second-largest gold miner, according to the World Gold Council.

Cartier maker Richemont CFR.S said in March it was not buying any diamonds mined in Russia since the Feb. 24 invasion, and it reaffirmed in its sustainability report on Thursday it was not buying any recycled gold from Russia.

Recycled gold is under scrutiny because it may contain gold of dubious origin.

Non-governmental organisation Swissaid said last month a jump in Swiss gold imports from Dubai in March raised questions over whether Russian gold was finding its way via Dubai. Reuters did not find evidence to back up that claim, but Robin Kolvenbach, chief executive of Swiss gold refinery Argor-Heraeus, told Reuters: "One can assume that gold from Russia also ends up in Western value chains via Dubai."

Kolvenbach said Argor-Heraeus has not accepted gold from Russian beneficial owners since Feb. 24.

"I've heard there are challenges in Dubai, we don't buy gold from there," Richemont's new sustainability head, Berangere Ruchat, told Reuters. Dubai's government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ruchat said Richemont had the tools and experience to segregate the origin of its raw materials and aimed to know by 2025 the exact origin of all its gold. It sources 94% of its gold through its in-house refinery Varinor that focuses on recycled gold of industrial origin or old jewellery from North America, Western Europe and Japan, but does not disclose its suppliers. -Reuters





