

Oppo launches smartphone F21 Pro 5G

The new F21 Pro 5G is priced at BDT 37,990 BDT only. Pre-order began on immediately after the launch on Thursday, June 2 and the first sale is scheduled to begin on June 8, Wednesday next, says a press release.

Launched on Thursday in Bangladesh, the device maintains the sleek and compact design of F series, F21 Pro 5G introduces an Ultra-Thin Flat Edge Retro Design and two new colors: Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black.

F21 Pro 5G also marks the debut of OPPO's Dual Orbit Lights, which are discreetly integrated behind the two primary cameras. The Dual Orbit Lights light up or blink in electric blue, light blue, cyan blue or baby blue depending on different scenarios.

F21 Pro 5G is one of the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform, built on a 6nm process. The device is equipped with VoLTE or Voice over LTE technology, so users will not face any problems with voice quality; Rather they can send voice and data simultaneously through the network.

F21 Pro 5G features a 64MP High-Res Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera, and a 16MP Front Camera alongside a series of impressive imaging features.

Bokeh Flare Portrait allows users to capture portrait images with rich bokeh light spots just like a high-end DSLR camera. Selfie HDR, on the other hand, captures clear selfies in dimly lit or backlit surroundings.

On the front of the smartphone, a 6.4-inch Punch Hole AMOLED FHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate delivers a smooth visual experience. Moreover, F21 Pro 5G also features a large 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging that enables the device to be 100% charged in 63 minutes.





Oppo launched F21 Pro 5G, which dons an Ultra-Thin Flat Edge Retro Design, and complemented by the industry-first Dual Orbit Lights. It is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 695 5G 6nm Mobile Platform, equipped with Bokeh Flare Portrait and Selfie HDR imaging feature, capturing diverse lifestyles.The new F21 Pro 5G is priced at BDT 37,990 BDT only. Pre-order began on immediately after the launch on Thursday, June 2 and the first sale is scheduled to begin on June 8, Wednesday next, says a press release.Launched on Thursday in Bangladesh, the device maintains the sleek and compact design of F series, F21 Pro 5G introduces an Ultra-Thin Flat Edge Retro Design and two new colors: Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black.F21 Pro 5G also marks the debut of OPPO's Dual Orbit Lights, which are discreetly integrated behind the two primary cameras. The Dual Orbit Lights light up or blink in electric blue, light blue, cyan blue or baby blue depending on different scenarios.F21 Pro 5G is one of the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform, built on a 6nm process. The device is equipped with VoLTE or Voice over LTE technology, so users will not face any problems with voice quality; Rather they can send voice and data simultaneously through the network.F21 Pro 5G features a 64MP High-Res Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera, and a 16MP Front Camera alongside a series of impressive imaging features.Bokeh Flare Portrait allows users to capture portrait images with rich bokeh light spots just like a high-end DSLR camera. Selfie HDR, on the other hand, captures clear selfies in dimly lit or backlit surroundings.On the front of the smartphone, a 6.4-inch Punch Hole AMOLED FHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate delivers a smooth visual experience. Moreover, F21 Pro 5G also features a large 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging that enables the device to be 100% charged in 63 minutes.