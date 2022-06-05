First ever e-commerce summit held in city



The country's first-ever e-commerce summit organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) aimed at exploring the true potential of the country's e-commerce market, was held at Le Meridien Dhaka hotel on Saturday.

The event titled e-Commerce Summit 2022 was held by Daraz and powered by Dotlines in association with eCourier and The Business Standard was widely participated by industry stake holders.

This year, the theme of the summit was "Revitalising the E-Commerce Industry." The summit assembled experts, retailers and brands under one roof who shared their knowledge on key trends in the e-commerce industry, says a press release.

The participants emphasized on building a sustainable e-commerce ecosystem and explored what the future of retail will look like as consumers continue to embrace new ways of buying in the ever-increasing digital world.

BBF, Founder and Managing Director Shariful Islam, said, "Bangladesh has foreseen a very keen prospect of e-commerce flourishing based on the efficiency and ease of access revolving around it." He also stressed on building a matured e-commerce ecosystem for the future of this industry.

Daraz Bangladesh Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho) presented the opening statement at the event, followed by remarks made by Dotlines Chief Growth Officer Ashiqur Rahman (Rean).

The summit hosted three Keynote Sessions, three panel discussions, four Insight Sessions, two Case Studies, one Fireside Chat and one Deep Dive Session.

Bdjobs.com Ltd Co-founder & CEO Fahim Mashroor, Deligram Founder and CEO Waiz Rahim, SHEBA.XYZ Co-Founder Ilmul Haque Sajib, a2i Head of eCommerce Rezwanul Huq Jami were some of the keynote speakers who shared their insights at the summit.



