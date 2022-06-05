Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

First ever e-commerce summit held in city

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 341
Staff Correspondent


The country's first-ever e-commerce summit organised  by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) aimed at exploring the true potential of the country's e-commerce market, was held at Le Meridien Dhaka hotel  on Saturday.
The event titled e-Commerce Summit 2022 was held by Daraz and powered by Dotlines in association with eCourier and The Business Standard was widely participated by industry stake holders.
This year, the theme of the summit was "Revitalising the E-Commerce Industry." The summit assembled experts, retailers and brands under one roof who shared their knowledge on key trends in the e-commerce industry, says a press release.
The participants emphasized on building a sustainable e-commerce ecosystem and explored what the future of retail will look like as consumers continue to embrace new ways of buying in the ever-increasing digital world.
BBF, Founder and Managing Director Shariful Islam, said,             "Bangladesh has foreseen a very keen prospect of e-commerce flourishing based on the efficiency and ease of access revolving around it." He also stressed on building a matured e-commerce ecosystem for the future of this industry.
Daraz Bangladesh Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho) presented the opening statement at the event, followed by remarks made by  Dotlines Chief Growth Officer Ashiqur Rahman (Rean).
The summit hosted three Keynote Sessions, three panel discussions, four Insight Sessions, two Case Studies, one Fireside Chat and one Deep Dive Session.
Bdjobs.com Ltd Co-founder & CEO Fahim Mashroor, Deligram Founder and CEO Waiz Rahim, SHEBA.XYZ Co-Founder Ilmul Haque Sajib, a2i Head of eCommerce Rezwanul Huq Jami were some of the keynote speakers who shared their insights at the summit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
IFIC Bank inaugurates training programme for entrepreneurs
NRBC Bank approves 15pc dividend
Tesla shares fall following report of possible layoffs
Budget session for FY'23 begins today
US firm brings affordable internet tech to BD
BD migrant wins nearly Tk 50 crore in UAE raffle draw
Walton sets up research center in South Korea


Latest News
World Environment Day observed in Rangamati
Ctg depot fire death toll rises to 49
Gas price for double burners fixed at Tk 1,080
Death toll from Ctg chemical container depot fire rises to 43
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur
World Environment Day observed in Sirajganj
4 burn victims admitted to Dhaka hospital
Child drowns in Chattogram
Most Read News
Youth electrocuted in Noakhali
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Nadal reaches French Open final after Zverev forced to retire with injury
Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict, AU head tells Putin
Putin made 'historic' error by invading Ukraine: Macron
Germany train derailment kills 4, injures 30
Women contributing in economy thru e-commerce
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Putin proposes options for grain exports from Ukraine
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft