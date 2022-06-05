Video
‘Padma Bridge symbolizes high national aspiration’

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 376
Business correspondent

Planning Minister MA Mannan (gray suit) gestures while speaking as the chief guest at a dialogue organized by ICAB and ERF CA Bhaban in the capital's Kawran Bazar area on Saturday.

Speakers at a roundtable discussion Saturday said that the much hyped Padma Multipurpose Bridge symbolizes high 'national aspiration and it could be converted into an 'economic corridor'.
They also said that this Bridge should not only be used for transportation of goods and passenger vehicles, its proximity may be used for economic zones and setting up industrial parks to bring spike to the economic growth.
The roundtable on 'Current State of the Macro Economy - Bangladesh Perspective' held on Saturday at the ICAB Council Room at CA Bhaban in the capital's Kawran Bazar area. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) jointly organized the roundtable discussion.
Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke on the occasion as chief guest while Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute, Bangladesh; Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange Bangladesh; Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); Dr. Binayak Sen, Director General, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies also spoke.
Dr. M Abu Eusuf, Executive Director, RAPID; Shubhashish Bose, CEO, ICAB; Shafiqul Alam, Bureau Chief at AFP; Md. Saiful Islam, President, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI); Abul Kasem Khan, Former President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI); and ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam spoke as panelists.
ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain and ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy gave the welcome remarks moderated by ICAB former president Humayun Kabir.
Dr Mansur said that the size of the budget is around 14 percent of the GDP which is less compared to other countries. Besides, a major chunk of the budget goes for meeting up the salaries and allowances of the public servants while the rest are earmarked as development expenditure. "It would be better, if the budget size could have been made 20 percent of GDP."


