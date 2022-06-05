Video
Banglalink observes Ethics and Compliance Week

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 340
Business Desk

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications services providers in the country, will observe Ethics and Compliance Week 2022 starting from today (Sunday).
The 5-day programme aims to uphold the principles of ethics and compliance embedded in Banglalink's corporate culture. A series of educative and awareness-raising activities will be carried out for Banglalink employees, partners, and stakeholders as part of this even, says a press release.
Banglalink emphasizes maintaining ethical conduct and practices in all aspects of its operations on a continual basis without any exception or compromise. This year, the slogan is "Ethics & Compliance Starts with Me".
During the week, Banglalink employees will attend workshops on ethics and compliance conducted by the organization's senior leaders. There will be sessions to exchange views and renew commitments for ethical conduct.
Various activities have been planned throughout the week to improve engagement and induce thought and self-realization at all levels, as Banglalink believes that compliance is everyone's responsibility.
The activities will include puzzles, quizzes, logo, and slogan creation competitions. The business partners will also be invited to share their compliance practices. It will be followed by a panel discussion to have an open and candid exchange of views on ethics and compliance in business.


