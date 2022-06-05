

ICCB pleads to avoid hard loans, imports of luxury goods

Also endorses recent austerity and regulatory measures taken by Govt. and Bangladesh Bank aimed at curbing non-essential imports, suspending the implementation of projects with high import components.

"We believe this will send a positive signal to the market and the economy as well as curbing inflation," said ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman while presenting ICCB Executive Board Report at its 27th Annual Council held in Dhaka on Saturday.

ICCB also support the demand of the businesses not to increase the power and gas rates, fuels prices as well reduce the corporate rate taxes during the upcoming budget as these will be helpful in containing the inflation, said ICCB President.

The report mentioned that over the last two years, the pandemic has played a major role in shaping the global economy. Many sectors have found themselves in difficulty and are still struggling and the countries dependent on those sectors are now quietly trying to get back up again. Despite the strong economic recovery in 2021, the financial difficulties are not over and may still cause economic slowdown. In addition, many countries are faced with an increasing debt burden, high inflation and burning issue of the moment, geopolitical tensions, which all play a major role.

The Council approved the Auditor's Report of 2021and appointed Auditor for the year 2022.

The Council Meeting was attended by ICC Bangladesh Vice President A. K. Azad; Apex Group Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi; Former Foreign Minister Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, M.P.; FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin; DCCI Acting President Arman Hoque; MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam; FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy; BIA President Sheikh Kabir Hossain; BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon; NCCI President Tahrin Aman. Among others the meeting was also attended by Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, Chairman, ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission & Chairman, AB Bank Ltd. and many other members.





ICC Bangladesh strongly endorses the recent recommendation by the Finance Ministry to avoid hard loans and discourage the import of luxury goods as this may reduce pressure on our declining foreign exchange reserves.Also endorses recent austerity and regulatory measures taken by Govt. and Bangladesh Bank aimed at curbing non-essential imports, suspending the implementation of projects with high import components."We believe this will send a positive signal to the market and the economy as well as curbing inflation," said ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman while presenting ICCB Executive Board Report at its 27th Annual Council held in Dhaka on Saturday.ICCB also support the demand of the businesses not to increase the power and gas rates, fuels prices as well reduce the corporate rate taxes during the upcoming budget as these will be helpful in containing the inflation, said ICCB President.The report mentioned that over the last two years, the pandemic has played a major role in shaping the global economy. Many sectors have found themselves in difficulty and are still struggling and the countries dependent on those sectors are now quietly trying to get back up again. Despite the strong economic recovery in 2021, the financial difficulties are not over and may still cause economic slowdown. In addition, many countries are faced with an increasing debt burden, high inflation and burning issue of the moment, geopolitical tensions, which all play a major role.The Council approved the Auditor's Report of 2021and appointed Auditor for the year 2022.The Council Meeting was attended by ICC Bangladesh Vice President A. K. Azad; Apex Group Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi; Former Foreign Minister Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, M.P.; FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin; DCCI Acting President Arman Hoque; MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam; FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy; BIA President Sheikh Kabir Hossain; BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon; NCCI President Tahrin Aman. Among others the meeting was also attended by Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, Chairman, ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission & Chairman, AB Bank Ltd. and many other members.