Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 June, 2022, 7:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICCB pleads to avoid hard loans, imports of luxury goods

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 371
Business Correspondent

ICCB pleads to avoid hard loans, imports of luxury goods

ICCB pleads to avoid hard loans, imports of luxury goods

ICC Bangladesh strongly endorses the recent recommendation by the Finance Ministry to avoid hard loans and discourage the import of luxury goods as this may reduce pressure on our declining foreign exchange reserves.
Also endorses recent austerity and regulatory measures taken by Govt. and Bangladesh Bank aimed at curbing non-essential imports, suspending the implementation of projects with high import components.
"We believe this will send a positive signal to the market and the economy as well as curbing inflation," said ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman while presenting ICCB Executive Board Report at its 27th Annual Council held in Dhaka on Saturday.
ICCB also support the demand of the businesses not to increase the power and gas rates, fuels prices as well reduce the corporate rate taxes during the upcoming budget as these will be helpful in containing the inflation, said ICCB President.
The report mentioned that over the last two years, the pandemic has played a major role in shaping the global economy. Many sectors have found themselves in difficulty and are still struggling and the countries dependent on those sectors are now quietly trying to get back up again. Despite the strong economic recovery in 2021, the financial difficulties are not over and may still cause economic slowdown. In addition, many countries are faced with an increasing debt burden, high inflation and burning issue of the moment, geopolitical tensions, which all play a major role.
The Council approved the Auditor's Report of 2021and appointed Auditor for the year 2022.
The Council Meeting was attended by ICC Bangladesh Vice President A. K. Azad; Apex Group Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi; Former Foreign Minister Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, M.P.;  FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin; DCCI Acting President Arman Hoque; MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam; FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy; BIA President Sheikh Kabir Hossain;  BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon; NCCI President Tahrin Aman. Among others the meeting was also attended by Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, Chairman, ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission & Chairman, AB Bank Ltd. and many other members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
IFIC Bank inaugurates training programme for entrepreneurs
NRBC Bank approves 15pc dividend
Tesla shares fall following report of possible layoffs
Budget session for FY'23 begins today
US firm brings affordable internet tech to BD
BD migrant wins nearly Tk 50 crore in UAE raffle draw
Walton sets up research center in South Korea


Latest News
World Environment Day observed in Rangamati
Ctg depot fire death toll rises to 49
Gas price for double burners fixed at Tk 1,080
Death toll from Ctg chemical container depot fire rises to 43
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Lightning strike kills farmer in Sunamganj
Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur
World Environment Day observed in Sirajganj
4 burn victims admitted to Dhaka hospital
Child drowns in Chattogram
Most Read News
Youth electrocuted in Noakhali
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Nadal reaches French Open final after Zverev forced to retire with injury
Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict, AU head tells Putin
Putin made 'historic' error by invading Ukraine: Macron
Germany train derailment kills 4, injures 30
Women contributing in economy thru e-commerce
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Putin proposes options for grain exports from Ukraine
AL govt fails to protect rights of minorities: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft