Unilever Bangladesh launches its Sustainability Report-2021



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP (5th from right), British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson (4th from right) , Unilever Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar (5th from left) along with other guests pose for photographers at launching of Sustainability Report 2021 in the capital on Saturday.

Unilever has been driving its resources to become a force of good for the people and the country by driving sustainable changes over the past five decades. It continues to innovating products that cater to the need of greater Bangladeshi market to build a sustainable future for Bangladesh through utilising its value chain, brands, and instrumental partnerships.

The three key focus areas of Unilever Bangladesh - improve health of the planet, improve health confidence, and wellbeing and contribute to a fairer, more socially inclusive world - are at the core of our compass strategy.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP inaugurated the report and launched a refill machine, a unique initiative of Unilever Bangladesh to reduce plastic use through technology and behaviour change of consumer.

Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh and Zaved Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh also spoke.

They said Unbeliever Bangladesh peruses some important behaviour changes through it brands and embedded sustainability into every part of its business to build a multi-stakeholder models to bring in diversified and sustainable Bangladesh. In 2021, it has invested over BDT 430 million covering 10 different SDG Agendas and impacting millions through these sustainability initiatives. The year was a special for the company as it undertook some critical initiatives.

Due to its wide network and brands the company understand and value that its actions not only impact 20,000 people who work in its extended value chain or outer core but also to 1.1 million retail partners and their families across Bangladesh.

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh, said Unilever has been always a forerunner to do good for the country and the people. In alignment with Unilever global compass commitments, it encourages behaviour change through the company brands in every part of the business to build multi stakeholder models.



















